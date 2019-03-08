Fizz Pop science for Raleigh Federation pupils

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0907. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation schools in East Budleigh and Otterton were visited by Fizz Pp Science

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0903. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0903. Picture: Terry Ife

The appliance of science drew gasps from children in the Raleigh Federation during special sessions held at each school.

At Drake’s Church of England School, East Budleigh, year two children invited their parents, grandparents and friends in to take part in a series of exciting experiments on simple chemical reactions including colouring changing milk, rainbow skittles, self- inflating balloons and erupting lemon volcanoes.

In a separate event at Otterton Church of England School, Tim King (also known as Tectonic Tim) from Fizz Pop Science, which provides workshops across the South West, took the children at Otterton on a journey of discovery through the world of bubbles.

Teacher Emma Cocker was on hand to help demonstrate that an innocent bubble can be explosive if filled with the right gas.

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0913. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0913. Picture: Terry Ife

The show culminated in a grand finale, which featured a huge chemical reaction where gas combined with a solution to make a giant, foamy eruption.

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0909. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0909. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0901. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0901. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0897. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0897. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0899. Picture: Terry Ife Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0899. Picture: Terry Ife