Fizz Pop science for Raleigh Federation pupils
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 April 2019
Archant
Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation schools in East Budleigh and Otterton were visited by Fizz Pp Science
The appliance of science drew gasps from children in the Raleigh Federation during special sessions held at each school.
At Drake’s Church of England School, East Budleigh, year two children invited their parents, grandparents and friends in to take part in a series of exciting experiments on simple chemical reactions including colouring changing milk, rainbow skittles, self- inflating balloons and erupting lemon volcanoes.
In a separate event at Otterton Church of England School, Tim King (also known as Tectonic Tim) from Fizz Pop Science, which provides workshops across the South West, took the children at Otterton on a journey of discovery through the world of bubbles.
Teacher Emma Cocker was on hand to help demonstrate that an innocent bubble can be explosive if filled with the right gas.
The show culminated in a grand finale, which featured a huge chemical reaction where gas combined with a solution to make a giant, foamy eruption.
