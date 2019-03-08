Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fizz Pop science for Raleigh Federation pupils

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 April 2019

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0907. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0907. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Youngsters from the Raleigh Federation schools in East Budleigh and Otterton were visited by Fizz Pp Science

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0903. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0903. Picture: Terry Ife

The appliance of science drew gasps from children in the Raleigh Federation during special sessions held at each school.

At Drake’s Church of England School, East Budleigh, year two children invited their parents, grandparents and friends in to take part in a series of exciting experiments on simple chemical reactions including colouring changing milk, rainbow skittles, self- inflating balloons and erupting lemon volcanoes.

In a separate event at Otterton Church of England School, Tim King (also known as Tectonic Tim) from Fizz Pop Science, which provides workshops across the South West, took the children at Otterton on a journey of discovery through the world of bubbles.

Teacher Emma Cocker was on hand to help demonstrate that an innocent bubble can be explosive if filled with the right gas.

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0913. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0913. Picture: Terry Ife

The show culminated in a grand finale, which featured a huge chemical reaction where gas combined with a solution to make a giant, foamy eruption.

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0909. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0909. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0901. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0901. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0897. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0897. Picture: Terry Ife

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0899. Picture: Terry IfeDrakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0899. Picture: Terry Ife

Fizz Pop Science. Picture: Otterton Primary SchoolFizz Pop Science. Picture: Otterton Primary School

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Antonio’s of Exmouth to welcome Exeter City star

Exeter City star Hiram Boateng will be at Antonios on Monday, April 15 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm where supporters will have the chnace to meet the player. Picture: ECFC

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Fizz Pop science for Raleigh Federation pupils

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0907. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

My Honiton - by Wendy Van der Plank, of The Beehive

Wendy van der Plank, when she was helping at The Zandra Rhodes Fashion show and talk for the Honiton Admiral Nurse fundraiser at The Beehive.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists