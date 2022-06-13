Youngsters ensure there will be blooming flowers at the end of the Exmouth rainbow

Rainbows' getting their hands dirty at Exmouth Station - Credit: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom had some young new volunteers helping them plant flowers in the town.

Girls from the 3rd Exmouth Rainbows helped the Exmouth in Bloom volunteers; Getting their hands dirty while helping plant the troughs on the Exmouth Station platform.

Marion Drew, of Exmouth in Bloom said: “They learnt some plant names, laid out their designs with the flowers and put all the plants in the troughs.

“Then they took turns to water the flowers and fill the trough water reservoirs.

“We think they did a splendid job and deserved the ice lollies that they sat and ate afterwards.”

Exmouth in Bloom celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and has evolved to become a group which works in partnership with the town council, East Devon District Council and Devon County Council to keep the town looking its best.

For more information on the work of Exmouth in Bloom, visit the website