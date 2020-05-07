Gallery
‘We’re all in this together’ - rainbow pictures spread joy
PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 May 2020
Alex Walton
A hopeful message on Bradham Lane Picture: Hanna Winteridge
Archant
Rainbows have been used by Exmouth residents of all ages as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.
A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen
Pictures of rainbows have been drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors as a way of keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some have created banners hanging on the front of their houses, while others have decorated swan boats.
Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.
And we want that to continue.
A couple show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Sallyann Salmon
So if you feel inspired by the pictures you see and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.
Also, we want to see photographs and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap for the NHS and other key workers. Send them to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk
Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill A positive message painted by Jess at Point in View, Summer Lane Picture: Nicky Nicholls Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour Kyla and Thea Wagstaffe with their giant rainbow message Picture: Kerry Germon Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance 26 chalk rainbows by Beatrice for the 2.6 Challenge for Hospiscare Picture: Lucy Hancock Roxy Dawson pictured with her chalk rainbow wings she made at home in Brixington Picture: Jenny Dawson Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans A thank you message at The Beach Pub Picture: Alison Parry A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews A creative rainbow in Topsham Picture: Lynda Dolby A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins A positive message Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge Rainbows around the town Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi 10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman A creative way of showing support for the NHS in Ashleigh Road Picture: Jennie Taylor Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown A banner of hope at Summerleaze on Salterton Road Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys A rainbow for the NHS in Exmouth Picture: Kes Reid Isla Couch, 10, with her happy rainbow picture Picture: Jo Couch A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove A positive message at Spider's Lane Picture: Linda Reed Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey A colourful window in Budleigh Picture: We Love Budleigh Salterton Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts A wall of hope in the shape of Easter eggs created by Heidi Pike and her son Leo. Picture: Heidi Pike Spotted along Cranford Avenue Picture: Laura Jayne A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley A thank you to keyworkers at Southern Wood Picture: Kirsty Cross Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin Riley with his colourful poster at Exe View Road Picture: Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles A wonderful rainbow at Westward Drive Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.