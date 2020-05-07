Gallery

‘We’re all in this together’ - rainbow pictures spread joy

A hopeful message on Bradham Lane Picture: Hanna Winteridge Archant

Rainbows have been used by Exmouth residents of all ages as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen

Pictures of rainbows have been drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors as a way of keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created banners hanging on the front of their houses, while others have decorated swan boats.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

A couple show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Sallyann Salmon A couple show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Sallyann Salmon

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you see and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photographs and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap for the NHS and other key workers. Send them to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill

A positive message painted by Jess at Point in View, Summer Lane Picture: Nicky Nicholls A positive message painted by Jess at Point in View, Summer Lane Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell

Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour

Kyla and Thea Wagstaffe with their giant rainbow message Picture: Kerry Germon Kyla and Thea Wagstaffe with their giant rainbow message Picture: Kerry Germon

Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance

26 chalk rainbows by Beatrice for the 2.6 Challenge for Hospiscare Picture: Lucy Hancock 26 chalk rainbows by Beatrice for the 2.6 Challenge for Hospiscare Picture: Lucy Hancock

Roxy Dawson pictured with her chalk rainbow wings she made at home in Brixington Picture: Jenny Dawson Roxy Dawson pictured with her chalk rainbow wings she made at home in Brixington Picture: Jenny Dawson

Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman

Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner

Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin

Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright

Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood

A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley

Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin

A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell

Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans

A thank you message at The Beach Pub Picture: Alison Parry A thank you message at The Beach Pub Picture: Alison Parry

A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson

Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews

A creative rainbow in Topsham Picture: Lynda Dolby A creative rainbow in Topsham Picture: Lynda Dolby

A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins

A positive message Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge A positive message Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge

Rainbows around the town Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi Rainbows around the town Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi

10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman 10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman

A creative way of showing support for the NHS in Ashleigh Road Picture: Jennie Taylor A creative way of showing support for the NHS in Ashleigh Road Picture: Jennie Taylor

Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown

A banner of hope at Summerleaze on Salterton Road Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge A banner of hope at Summerleaze on Salterton Road Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge

On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys

A rainbow for the NHS in Exmouth Picture: Kes Reid A rainbow for the NHS in Exmouth Picture: Kes Reid

Isla Couch, 10, with her happy rainbow picture Picture: Jo Couch Isla Couch, 10, with her happy rainbow picture Picture: Jo Couch

A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

A positive message at Spider's Lane Picture: Linda Reed A positive message at Spider's Lane Picture: Linda Reed

Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch

Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey

A colourful window in Budleigh Picture: We Love Budleigh Salterton A colourful window in Budleigh Picture: We Love Budleigh Salterton

Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts

A wall of hope in the shape of Easter eggs created by Heidi Pike and her son Leo. Picture: Heidi Pike A wall of hope in the shape of Easter eggs created by Heidi Pike and her son Leo. Picture: Heidi Pike

Spotted along Cranford Avenue Picture: Laura Jayne Spotted along Cranford Avenue Picture: Laura Jayne

A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne

A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen

A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston

A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal

Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb

Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley

A thank you to keyworkers at Southern Wood Picture: Kirsty Cross A thank you to keyworkers at Southern Wood Picture: Kirsty Cross

Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal

Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston

A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley

Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown

Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin

Riley with his colourful poster at Exe View Road Picture: Riley with his colourful poster at Exe View Road Picture:

Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles

A wonderful rainbow at Westward Drive Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi A wonderful rainbow at Westward Drive Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi