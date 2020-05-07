Advanced search

‘We’re all in this together’ - rainbow pictures spread joy

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 May 2020

A hopeful message on Bradham Lane Picture: Hanna Winteridge

A hopeful message on Bradham Lane Picture: Hanna Winteridge

Rainbows have been used by Exmouth residents of all ages as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

A little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross HansenA little rainbow In Park Road Picture: Ross Hansen

Pictures of rainbows have been drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors as a way of keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created banners hanging on the front of their houses, while others have decorated swan boats.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

A couple show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Sallyann SalmonA couple show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Sallyann Salmon

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you see and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photographs and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap for the NHS and other key workers. Send them to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Raising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly HillRaising the flag for the NHS and keyworkers Picture: Shelly Hill

A positive message painted by Jess at Point in View, Summer Lane Picture: Nicky NichollsA positive message painted by Jess at Point in View, Summer Lane Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Laura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien CaldwellLaura Caldwell crocheted rainbows for many windows in her house in Brixington Picture: Lucien Caldwell

Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda SeymourAmanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour

Kyla and Thea Wagstaffe with their giant rainbow message Picture: Kerry GermonKyla and Thea Wagstaffe with their giant rainbow message Picture: Kerry Germon

Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise DanceSpiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance

26 chalk rainbows by Beatrice for the 2.6 Challenge for Hospiscare Picture: Lucy Hancock26 chalk rainbows by Beatrice for the 2.6 Challenge for Hospiscare Picture: Lucy Hancock

Roxy Dawson pictured with her chalk rainbow wings she made at home in Brixington Picture: Jenny DawsonRoxy Dawson pictured with her chalk rainbow wings she made at home in Brixington Picture: Jenny Dawson

Amanda Seymour with her banner of support at Bicton Street Picture: Amanda Seymour

Rainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon BowmanRainbows in the window at Keats Close Picture: Jon Bowman

Lacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems SkinnerLacey Skinner's rainbow Picture: Ems Skinner

Eight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley AustinEight-year-old Layla Bolt's thank you letter to the NHS Picture: Hayley Austin

Four-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte BrightFour-year-old Ophelia standing proudly next to her rainbow on Pines Road Picture: Charlotte Bright

Spiderman leaves a message for the bin crew Picture: Ria Louise Dance

Staying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne LockwoodStaying safe and supporting the NHS at Gibson Close Picture: Leanne Lockwood

A double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin PashleyA double rainbow at St Andrews Road Picture: Martin Pashley

Lilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette TremlinLilly's Rainbow of hope Picture: Annette Tremlin

A rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa RowsellA rainbow ribbon tree Picture: Vanessa Rowsell

Justin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin EvansJustin Evans and his daughter Darcy, four, made this rainbow together at home in Pound Lane Picture: Justin Evans

A thank you message at The Beach Pub Picture: Alison ParryA thank you message at The Beach Pub Picture: Alison Parry

A colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha WilsonA colourful window to say a massive thank you to all key workers and the NHS Picture: Natasha Wilson

Shelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley MathewsShelley Mathews' rainbow dreamcatcher Picture: Shelley Mathews

A creative rainbow in Topsham Picture: Lynda DolbyA creative rainbow in Topsham Picture: Lynda Dolby

A chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah HopkinsA chalk rainbow on a wall in Marley Road Picture: Sarah Hopkins

A positive message Picture: Sharon Shinn-HodgeA positive message Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge

Rainbows around the town Picture: Pennie Hughes AdiRainbows around the town Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi

10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman10-year-old Hayden's happy picture on display next to his rainbow light in Lympstone Picture: Karen Hardman

A creative way of showing support for the NHS in Ashleigh Road Picture: Jennie TaylorA creative way of showing support for the NHS in Ashleigh Road Picture: Jennie Taylor

Spotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole BrownSpotted at Summer Lane Picture: Carole Brown

A banner of hope at Summerleaze on Salterton Road Picture: Sharon Shinn-HodgeA banner of hope at Summerleaze on Salterton Road Picture: Sharon Shinn-Hodge

On display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja ThysOn display at St Andrew's Road Picture: Anja Thys

A rainbow for the NHS in Exmouth Picture: Kes ReidA rainbow for the NHS in Exmouth Picture: Kes Reid

Isla Couch, 10, with her happy rainbow picture Picture: Jo CouchIsla Couch, 10, with her happy rainbow picture Picture: Jo Couch

A rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie BisgroveA rainbow in the window at Chestnut Close made by Emilie and Jake Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

A positive message at Spider's Lane Picture: Linda ReedA positive message at Spider's Lane Picture: Linda Reed

Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo CouchOlivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch

Keep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan ClaffeyKeep on smiling at Brixington Lane Picture: Susan Claffey

A colourful window in Budleigh Picture: We Love Budleigh SaltertonA colourful window in Budleigh Picture: We Love Budleigh Salterton

Tillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie RobertsTillie-Mae's poster in her window in Budleigh Picture: Katie Roberts

A wall of hope in the shape of Easter eggs created by Heidi Pike and her son Leo. Picture: Heidi PikeA wall of hope in the shape of Easter eggs created by Heidi Pike and her son Leo. Picture: Heidi Pike

Spotted along Cranford Avenue Picture: Laura JayneSpotted along Cranford Avenue Picture: Laura Jayne

A show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura JayneA show of support at the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Picture: Laura Jayne

A rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross HansenA rainbow of support at Cumberland Close Picture: Ross Hansen

A rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik FoulstonA rainbow on Salisbury Road Picture: Nik Foulston

A special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather ShealA special thanks to refuse collectors Picture: Heather Sheal

Chalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue BabbChalk art at Wells Close Picture: Sue Babb

Grace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle OakleyGrace and Ella-Mai Oakley created a rainbow in Wordsworth Close Picture: Chantelle Oakley

A thank you to keyworkers at Southern Wood Picture: Kirsty CrossA thank you to keyworkers at Southern Wood Picture: Kirsty Cross

Debbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie NealDebbie Neal's daughter drew this for the binmen and they left some beers as a thank you Picture: Debbie Neal

Nik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik FoulstonNik Foulston's great niece, Evie Atkin, made this rainbow Picture: Nik Foulston

A message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie BeverleyA message of support from staff and children at The Dolphin Pre School and Nursery Picture: Leonie Beverley

Niah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah BownNiah Bown's rainbow banner at Woodbury Common Picture: Hannah Bown

Mia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette TremlinMia's rainbow in her window at Pound Street Picture: Annette Tremlin

Riley with his colourful poster at Exe View Road Picture:Riley with his colourful poster at Exe View Road Picture:

Olivia Couch, 10, with her poster she drew for her bedroom window Picture: Jo Couch

Anneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese ColesAnneliese Coles and her daughter's poster in dukes crescent Picture: Anneliese Coles

A wonderful rainbow at Westward Drive Picture: Pennie Hughes AdiA wonderful rainbow at Westward Drive Picture: Pennie Hughes Adi

