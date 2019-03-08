Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Rain to blame for Budleigh Salterton cliff fall

PUBLISHED: 15:03 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 01 October 2019

Material has fallen from the slope under Coastguard Hill. Picture: Katie Brown

Material has fallen from the slope under Coastguard Hill. Picture: Katie Brown

Archant

A landfall on cliffs at Budleigh Salterton has prompted a plea from the district council for people to not climb the seafront slopes.

a landslide on the cliffs underneath Coastguard Hill. Picture: Katie Browna landslide on the cliffs underneath Coastguard Hill. Picture: Katie Brown

A small amount of material fell from the cliff slope on Tuesday (October 1) onto the footpath under Coastguard Hill, near the Longboat Café.

East Devon District Council's Streetscene team is clearing the material up to make the path safe.

A district council spokesman said: "Such small falls are normal after prolonged rain but we would ask that for your own safety you do not climb on the slope.

"We complete annual cliff inspections at Beer, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton and Sidmouth.

"These inspections include removing loose material and additional safety works such as installation of rock netting.

"If you notice a recent cliff fall or any issues with our stabilisation interventions at any of the above locations, please get in touch with our Customer Service Centre."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Christian comes off the bench to spark Robins recovery

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Comets make impressive start to Exmouth Netball League title defence

Netball and basket 1

Budleigh bowlers launch new indoor campaign with mixed drives

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

White at the double as Robins U18s march on

Goal!

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists