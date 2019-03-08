Rain to blame for Budleigh Salterton cliff fall

Material has fallen from the slope under Coastguard Hill. Picture: Katie Brown Archant

A landfall on cliffs at Budleigh Salterton has prompted a plea from the district council for people to not climb the seafront slopes.

A small amount of material fell from the cliff slope on Tuesday (October 1) onto the footpath under Coastguard Hill, near the Longboat Café.

East Devon District Council's Streetscene team is clearing the material up to make the path safe.

A district council spokesman said: "Such small falls are normal after prolonged rain but we would ask that for your own safety you do not climb on the slope.

"We complete annual cliff inspections at Beer, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton and Sidmouth.

"These inspections include removing loose material and additional safety works such as installation of rock netting.

"If you notice a recent cliff fall or any issues with our stabilisation interventions at any of the above locations, please get in touch with our Customer Service Centre."