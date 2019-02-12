Rail lines between Exmouth and Exeter blocked after train breaks down

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH. Archant

All rail lines between Exmouth and Exeter are blocked this morning (Wednesday) after a train broke down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The breakdown happened between Exmouth station and Exeter St David’s.

Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 9.15am.

Rail lines between Exeter St David’s and Yeovil were also closed after heavy flooding, but have now reopened.

However, disruption is expected until midday today.