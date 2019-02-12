Rail lines between Exmouth and Exeter blocked after train breaks down
PUBLISHED: 08:54 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 06 March 2019
Archant
All rail lines between Exmouth and Exeter are blocked this morning (Wednesday) after a train broke down.
The breakdown happened between Exmouth station and Exeter St David’s.
Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 9.15am.
Rail lines between Exeter St David’s and Yeovil were also closed after heavy flooding, but have now reopened.
However, disruption is expected until midday today.
Comments have been disabled on this article.