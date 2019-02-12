Community radio station celebrating expanded service after signal boost

Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail was among the guests as ExmouthAIR relaunched in 2018. Picture: ExmouthAIR Archant

A community radio station has boosted its reach after a successful power increase application.

Residents in the parts of the Sid Valley as well as motorists using the A376, and A3052 can now tune in to ExmouthAIR Radio, after broadcast regulator OFCOM approved the power boost.

The request to OFCOM comes as a response to listeners asking why there was a signal drop-off in certain areas.

Andy Green, station manager, said: “We quickly realised that people really enjoy our mix of programming, and we have regular online listeners from elsewhere around the country.

“They told us it would be great to have the convenience of listening in the car or on a traditional radio at home, so we decided to apply for a power increase.”

The community radio station was set up in 2006 broadcasting a mix of music and information.

Andy said: “We’re really proud of what we have achieved in such a short time and we’re really looking forward to bringing our mix of news, information and music to a much wider audience.”