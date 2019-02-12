Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community radio station celebrating expanded service after signal boost

PUBLISHED: 13:19 28 February 2019

Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail was among the guests as ExmouthAIR relaunched in 2018. Picture: ExmouthAIR

Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail was among the guests as ExmouthAIR relaunched in 2018. Picture: ExmouthAIR

Archant

A community radio station has boosted its reach after a successful power increase application.

Residents in the parts of the Sid Valley as well as motorists using the A376, and A3052 can now tune in to ExmouthAIR Radio, after broadcast regulator OFCOM approved the power boost.

The request to OFCOM comes as a response to listeners asking why there was a signal drop-off in certain areas.

Andy Green, station manager, said: “We quickly realised that people really enjoy our mix of programming, and we have regular online listeners from elsewhere around the country.

“They told us it would be great to have the convenience of listening in the car or on a traditional radio at home, so we decided to apply for a power increase.”

The community radio station was set up in 2006 broadcasting a mix of music and information.

Andy said: “We’re really proud of what we have achieved in such a short time and we’re really looking forward to bringing our mix of news, information and music to a much wider audience.”

Most Read

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearce impresses for East Budleigh Reserves

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh U14 girls net superb point on visit to table-toppers

Exmouth versus Barnstaple – the two teams’ form this season to date

Steve Pape in debut action for Exmouth at Old Patesians. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Buzzhawks are crowned champions of the Budleigh Evening League

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

East Devon ‘Four clubs and a putter’ success for Richard Jerry

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists