Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

A racist customer threw a chicken wing at the owner of a kebab shop during a drunken late night argument.

Craig Longstaff used a racial slur during a rant at the boss of the Exmouth Kebab House and ripped his shirt in a tussle.

Exeter Crown Court heard how he went on to threaten staff at McDonald's in Exeter after he went in drunk and waited 20 minutes for a meal after failing to use the auto-ordering system correctly.

He put himself at risk of going to jail because he is already on a suspended sentence for attacking a disabled man with his walking stick in Exmouth two years ago.

Longstaff, aged 45, of Gloucester Road, Teignmouth, admitted two counts of threatening behaviour, one of which was racially aggravated when he appeared at court on Tuesday, July 2.

Recorder Mr Malcolm Galloway adjourned his sentence to allow the probation service more time to liaise with mental health services and report on whether Longstaff is suitable for an alcohol treatment programme.

Mr Gareth Evans, prosecuting, said Longstaff went into the kebab shop in Exmouth late on January 31 this year and began to discuss a previous dispute with the owner.

Longstaff ran his finger across his neck in a cutthroat gesture and threw a chicken wing before saying 'Why would I call you a n*****, you are not even black, you are Turkish'.

"He then grabbed and ripped the owner's shirt."

The incident in McDonalds in the centre of Exeter happened on April 19 when Longstaff was drunk.

He thought he had placed an order automatically but had failed to pay and became angry when the food did not turn up.

He became aggressive and abusive to the woman manager and told a male member of staff he was going to kill him.

The restaurant was busy and his behaviour was witnesses by families with children.

The staff were so worried they pressed a panic button and the manager escorted Longstaff outside, where he was arrested when police arrived.

Miss Felicity Payne, defending, said Longstaff is not a racist but accepts his words would have caused offence.

He denied calling the kebab shop owner a derogatory term or telling him he was not from 'round here'.

Miss Payne said the suspended sentence had almost expired when the offences were committed and Longstaff had worked well with probation to tackle his issues with alcohol abuse.

She said he would benefit from more help in the future to address his drinking, which is the underlying cause of all his offending.