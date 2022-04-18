Croquet club quiz night raises 'unbelievable' amount for Ukraine

A quiz night at Budleigh Salterton Croquet & Bridge Club surprised its organisers by raising an ‘unbelievable’ £2,500 for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

The club had never hosted an event of this kind before, and expected to raise a few hundred pounds, or £1,000 at the most.

The quiz night on Saturday, April 8 attracted around 65 people, and included a sausage and mash supper, raffle and auction, along with a competition for the best dressed table using the Ukrainian yellow and blue colours.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The amount raised was £1,292, and a generous member of the club, who wishes to remain anonymous, has boosted the club's donation to an almost unbelievable £2500! Isn't it amazing what can be done with a bit of get up and go?”

The club welcomes new members and is holding an open day on Tuesday, April 26 for anyone interested in finding out more. For more information visi the club's website