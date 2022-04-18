News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Croquet club quiz night raises 'unbelievable' amount for Ukraine

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:00 PM April 18, 2022
Budleigh Croquet & Bridge Club quiz night

Budleigh Croquet & Bridge Club quiz night - Credit: Budleigh Croquet & Bridge Club

A quiz night at Budleigh Salterton Croquet & Bridge Club surprised its organisers by raising an ‘unbelievable’ £2,500 for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal. 

The club had never hosted an event of this kind before, and expected to raise a few hundred pounds, or £1,000 at the most. 

The quiz night on Saturday, April 8 attracted around 65 people, and included a sausage and mash supper, raffle and auction, along with a competition for the best dressed table using the Ukrainian yellow and blue colours. 

A spokesperson for the club said: “The amount raised was £1,292, and a generous member of the club, who wishes to remain anonymous, has boosted the club's donation to an almost unbelievable £2500! Isn't it amazing what can be done with a bit of get up and go?” 

The club welcomes new members and is holding an open day on Tuesday, April 26 for anyone interested in finding out more. For more information visi the club's website

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Marc Griffin Barnstaple burglar DCP

Burglar searched DEAD BODIES for jewellery during raids

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Cost of Living

Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

IN THE DOCK: The latest court results from East Devon

Paul Jones

person
Dave Rowe of Exmouth Town

Non-League Football

Another twist in Exmouth Town's thrilling promotion race

John Dibsdall

Logo Icon