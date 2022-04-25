'Heirloom quilt' made to raise funds for Exmouth in Bloom

Claire Dawson, who leads the U3A quilting group, with a book showing the original 18th Century American ‘fan’ design. - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

A unique handmade quilt is being raffled to raise money for Exmouth In Bloom.

The ‘heirloom quilt’ has been made by U3A Quilters, and its pattern is based on an 18th century American design with a fan motif, giving it the name ‘Fans of Exmouth in Bloom’.

The launch of the quilt raffle at Greenfingers, with members of Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devon County Council chairman Jeff Trail and his wife Sue - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

The raffle was launched at Greenfingers Garden Centre with Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devon County Council chairman Cllr Jeff Trail in attendance.

Tickets for the raffle are £1 each and available at any of Exmouth in Bloom’s fundraising events, or by phoning Gerry Bassett on 01395 488718. The draw will be made on October 20.

Geoff Ames, owner of Greenfingers, with colleague Tom and the donated apple tree - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

As well as hosting the launch, the garden centre has donated a young apple tree to Exmouth in Bloom, to replace the one that was destroyed by vandals earlier this month.

The other vandalised tree, a silver birch, has been replaced by Kings Garden and Leisure.