Quick Gin takes taste of Exmouth to national gin festival

With all the interest in gin at the moment an Exmouth publican believes his new affordable spirit will be perfect for cash-strapped connoisseurs.

George Nightingale, landlord of Spoken in Exmouth, launched his Quick Gin 18 months ago and has revealed his gin will feature in JD Wetherspoon’s annual gin festival.

It came about after George spoke at an event in London where the pub giant’s owner Tim Martin was also speaking.

George put a bottle of Quick Gin ‘in his hand’ and talks with the national chain started shortly after.

“The whole world has gone gin mad and I was concerned the prices being charged were far too much,” said George.

“Especially considering it is one of the cheaper spirits to make. I’m hoping by making a tasty cheaper gin it will be more accessible.

“I feel our gin has a place in every house, bar, pub and club in the country. Everyone sells slow gin so we wanted to speed the process up with our Quick Gin.”

In December, George presented Quick Gin to the pub chain’s national tasting committee and on Christmas Eve was given the good news about this year’s festival.

He said: “It’s a big bold orange forward gin that can be enjoyed everyday.”

“Hendricks Gin owns the cucumber serve and we’re very keen to own the orange serve. It’s a fantastic garnish which is under utilised in bars all over the country.

“The response from our customers has been fantastic; they are very surprised that an inexpensive product can be so tasty. It is fast becoming a customer favourite.”

Wetherspoon’s Exeter pubs trialled the gin and shortly after it was rolled out across the South West.

Quick Gin is already available in more than 500 venues in the South West and has been shortlisted by stockists at John Lewis.

George added: “It’s incredibly exciting, whatever you think of Wetherspoon pubs they are a successful national chain doing it right. I hope that within five years Quick Gin will be represented across the whole country and I am already looking at export markets.”

To find out more visit www.quickgin.co.uk.