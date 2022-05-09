Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for sex offences

The opening of Blackdown House with pupils from Littletown Academy; John Humphreys can be seen in the background - Credit: East Devon District Council

Questions have been raised about photographs showing disgraced former councillor John Humphreys attending events while under police investigation.

The 60-year old former Exmouth mayor is serving a 21-year sentence for sexually assaulting two teenage boys between the early 1990s and early 2000s.

One photograph, taken at the selection meeting for the East Devon Conservative candidate for the 2019 election, is on the East Devon Conservative website. It shows John Humphreys as one of the main placard holders. The meeting took place at Exmouth Community College on a day the school was closed.

East Devon Conservatives selection meeting in November 2019, with John Humphreys in attendance - Credit: East Devon Conservatives

At an East Devon District Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday, May 4, leader Cllr Paul Arnott said: “Surely a condition of his bail was that he must not be allowed to enter a school premises, amongst other restrictions regarding access to places connected with young people.”

He asked the chair of the Conservative group in East Devon, Cllr Bruce De Saram (Exmouth Littleham) to explain the image.

Cllr De Saram said he had no comments on the matter.

Simon Jupp and Conservative councillors categorically deny any knowledge of Mr Humphreys’ crimes whilst he was in office or when he was given his honorary title of alderman by the council in December that year. The title was removed by the council in 2021.

Separately, in March 2019, whilst under investigation, John Humphreys was pictured with children from Littletown Academy at the opening of East Devon council’s new offices.





Asked why Humphreys was allowed to attend these events while being investigated on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage boys, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A long and thorough police investigation resulted in John Humphreys being convicted and jailed for a total of 21 years at Exeter Crown Court in August 2021.

“The circumstances of this case and Humphreys’ offences were heard in public by the court during the trial which was widely reported at the time.

“No further suspects were identified within the police investigation.

“The conviction was only possible thanks to the tenacity, patience and strength of the victims who put their trust in our officers investigating these matters.

“In 2019, the case was progressing with the police and CPS to bring the case to court. It would not be appropriate to comment on further speculation.”