Queen’s Drive Space set for full reopening next month

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2021

The Queen’s Drive Space is set to reopen for the summer from April 12, subject to the Government guidance.

While the dinosaur-themed play park has remained open throughout the third national lockdown, the event space and the food and beverage offer has been closed throughout 2021.

However, April 12 is when East Devon District Council (EDDC) plans to reopen their Exmouth seafront site, in line with the government roadmap out of lockdown.

Four of the five traders who were operating from the Queen’s Drive Space last summer have accepted the offer to return for 2021, while as one of the traders is not returning, the opportunity will now be marketed by the council.

The Exmouth Queen’s Drive Delivery Group agreed that April 12 should be the date to resume to hospitality offer at Queen’s Drive.

The meeting heard from Angela Gordon Lennox, the council’s events officer, that they were working with three event organisers who have expressed an interest in hiring the Queen’s Drive Event Space for the forthcoming season.

The three companies are proposing to operate together, sharing the space, with the events to be run in accordance with the Government guidance, and following concerns about social distancing, a new access route to the space so there is an entrance and exit will be created.

Councillors also heard that it was likely to be July before the outdoor fitness uses on the former and temporary overflow car park site would begin.

While phase 1 of the overall Queen’s Drive project – the realignment of the road and the car park – has been completed, and phase 2 – the new watersports centre – is on the verge of completion and should be fully open early in 2021, subject to restrictions being lifted.

All power at Sideshore is supplied by renewable sources to reduce the environmental impact and the specification of all products and materials were measured on sustainability and longevity.

But the long-term use of final phase of the regeneration remains unclear, as while planning permission for the redevelopment of a 3.6-hectare swathe of Queen’s Drive has been granted, the attractions currently on the Queen’s Drive space only have planning permission to stay on the site until March next year.