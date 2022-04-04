News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
£20,000 revamp of Queens Drive now complete

Adam Manning

Published: 1:21 PM April 4, 2022
Queens Drive space

Queens Drive space - Credit: Archant

A £20,000 tidy up of the Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth is now complete. 

Contractors working with East Devon District Council (EDDC) have removed some of the existing seating and picnic benches, and replaced them with 24 new picnic benches made from recycled materials.

The existing sun shelters have been maintained, cleaned and all of the timbers treated, with additional structural supports being added.

Meanwhile, the 'festoon' lighting, which was not working, has also now been replaced and the supporting poles and barrels have been relocated and redecorated.

The works, which have taken around two weeks to complete, is thanks to funding secured from the Welcome Back Fund.

Councillor Nick Hookway, EDDC’s portfolio holder for culture, sport, leisure and tourism, said: "The site will re-open shortly for the summer season with traders arriving on site soon.

"I have little doubt that the coming summer promises to be very busy on the Queen’s Drive Space with the added benefit of the extra bank holiday to allow us all to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

