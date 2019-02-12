Exmouth temporary seafront attractions set for three-year stay

Attractions in Queen’s Drive are set to be part of Exmouth seafront for the next three years.

Planning permission was granted today (Tuesday, February 12) to extend temporary uses at East Devon District Council’s ‘Queen’s Drive Space’ for a further three years.

The existing consent was due to expire next month and now use of the former Exmouth Fun Park plot can continue until March 2022.

Councillor Philip Skinner, chairman of the Exmouth regeneration board, said: “I am delighted that planning permission has now been granted for Queen’s Drive Space to remain open and active for the next three years.

“This gives us the flexibility to listen and create the type of scheme that is the very best for Exmouth working with the Hemingway Design team and through their consultation with the people of Exmouth.

“A three year planning permission gives us the flexibility to deliver on our promise and to keep our seafront attractive and entertaining while we deliver on our commitment for long term regeneration.

“This is excellent news for the town and for all those people who visited last year and enjoyed a day of fun for all the family.”

The three-year time period will allow the site to continue to be used for a mixture of activities while permanent proposals for the redevelopment of the area are brought forward.

According to EDDC, the planning consent gives the council the flexibility to continue to operate Queen’s Drive Space over the next few years, ensuring that the seafront stays active and vibrant during the delivery of new development.