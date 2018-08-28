Advanced search

Exmouth seafront attractions set to stay?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 04 February 2019

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Popular seafront attractions in Exmouth are set for a stay of execution after district council officers recommended approval of a planning application.

The current temporary permission to use the site for attractions expires next month and now the authority’s development management committee has been advised to approve an extension.

If councillors on the committee agree, the Queen’s Drive Space – built on the former Exmouth Fun Park site – could remain part of the seafront for the next three years.

The application is seeking to extend the permission until March 2022 to ‘ensure the site remains in a recreational use until more comprehensive redevelopment proposals take place’.

The plot has been earmarked under ‘phase three’ of East Devon District Council’s Exmouth seafront regeneration scheme for a mix of permanent leisure attractions.

EDDC’s development management committee will discuss the application at its meeting on Tuesday, February 12, at Exmouth Town Hall.

