Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Queen's Drive Space closes for safety repairs

PUBLISHED: 09:43 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 03 July 2019

Queens Drive space

Queens Drive space

©Alex Ward, All Rights Reserved

Safety repairs and improvements taking place tomorrow (Thursday, July 4) will mean a popular seafront attraction will be closed.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has announced the Queen's Drive Space, in Exmouth, will not be open to the public.

The council said it will re-open on Friday (July 5).

A spokesman for EDDC said: "These works are required due to wear resulting from the popularity of the site and will ensure the public can continue to enjoy this play area.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exe Equestrian Club novice fun horse and dog show success

Poppy Hammett and Banana, who took first place in the First Show category at the Exe Equestrian Club novice fun horse and dog show. Picture: EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

Topsham St James lose low scoring home meeting with Uplyme & Lyme Regis

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Queen’s Drive Space closes for safety repairs

Queens Drive space

Phear Park A top Division Four of the O60s Triples League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Lola finds love again after Marco moves in

Bicton Lemurs Lola and Marco. Ref exb 27 19TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists