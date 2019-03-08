Queen's Drive Space closes for safety repairs

Queens Drive space ©Alex Ward, All Rights Reserved

Safety repairs and improvements taking place tomorrow (Thursday, July 4) will mean a popular seafront attraction will be closed.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has announced the Queen's Drive Space, in Exmouth, will not be open to the public.

The council said it will re-open on Friday (July 5).

A spokesman for EDDC said: "These works are required due to wear resulting from the popularity of the site and will ensure the public can continue to enjoy this play area.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."