Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seafront overflow car park plans set for approval

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2019

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to build on for an overflow car park on the former home of family-run seaside attractions in Exmouth are being recommended for approval.

Around 50 new car parking spaces could be provided on a plot of land off Queen's Drive that previously was partially used for the Railway Carriage Café before it relocated to Cornwall in 2015.

The land, next to the existing Queen's Drive Space, is earmarked for leisure and play in phase three of the overall seafront redevelopment, but East Devon District Council's own scheme would see that land used as a car park for the next three years.

Recommending that the plans be approved, a report to the council's development management committee, which will consider the application on Tuesday, July 9, says that there will be a net reduction of around 75 car parking spaces while the building of a new watersports centre takes place.

The report adds: "With that in mind, the proposed overflow car park would provide approximately 50 additional places, which can be used during peak times.

"This is considered to be a suitable justification for the proposal, especially as the site is close to a number of key attractions, such as the bowling centre, Queens Drive Space and the beach.

"Clearly, the proposal is not for an entertainment purpose. However, it would be temporary and would facilitate improved access to the facilities which are currently present in that area."

Two of the three ward councillors - Cllrs Nick Hookway and Chris Wright - objected to the application. Cllr Bruce de Saram supported it but admitted refusal 'could be justified'.

It follows on from phase one of the Exmouth seafront regeneration project, which has now been completed.

East Devon District Council has confirmed that the works to build the new Queen's Drive car park and to realign the road were completed by the target date of June 19.

Phase two involves the building of a new watersports centre, with work set to start in the summer and to be complete by summer 2020.

Grenadier has legally taken over the lease of the site and is ready to start the work.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA guide

Bridge Inn Topsham

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA guide

Bridge Inn Topsham

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town get home start in their new life as a Western League team

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

East Devon Golf Club latest - Parsons wins the Horton Cup

Golf club and ball

Topsham 2nds toppled at Filleigh and slip to third in the table

Picture: Thinkstock

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

What’s on in July at The Beehive, Honiton

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman. Picture: Paramount David Appleby, Paramount Pictures.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists