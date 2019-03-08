Seafront overflow car park plans set for approval

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google Archant

Plans to build on for an overflow car park on the former home of family-run seaside attractions in Exmouth are being recommended for approval.

Around 50 new car parking spaces could be provided on a plot of land off Queen's Drive that previously was partially used for the Railway Carriage Café before it relocated to Cornwall in 2015.

The land, next to the existing Queen's Drive Space, is earmarked for leisure and play in phase three of the overall seafront redevelopment, but East Devon District Council's own scheme would see that land used as a car park for the next three years.

Recommending that the plans be approved, a report to the council's development management committee, which will consider the application on Tuesday, July 9, says that there will be a net reduction of around 75 car parking spaces while the building of a new watersports centre takes place.

The report adds: "With that in mind, the proposed overflow car park would provide approximately 50 additional places, which can be used during peak times.

"This is considered to be a suitable justification for the proposal, especially as the site is close to a number of key attractions, such as the bowling centre, Queens Drive Space and the beach.

"Clearly, the proposal is not for an entertainment purpose. However, it would be temporary and would facilitate improved access to the facilities which are currently present in that area."

Two of the three ward councillors - Cllrs Nick Hookway and Chris Wright - objected to the application. Cllr Bruce de Saram supported it but admitted refusal 'could be justified'.

It follows on from phase one of the Exmouth seafront regeneration project, which has now been completed.

East Devon District Council has confirmed that the works to build the new Queen's Drive car park and to realign the road were completed by the target date of June 19.

Phase two involves the building of a new watersports centre, with work set to start in the summer and to be complete by summer 2020.

Grenadier has legally taken over the lease of the site and is ready to start the work.