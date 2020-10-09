Advanced search

Exmouth woman awarded OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours’ List

PUBLISHED: 22:30 09 October 2020

Sacha Romanovich, OBE. Picture: Sacha Romanovich

Sacha Romanovich, OBE. Picture: Sacha Romanovich

An Exmouth woman has been awarded an OBE for her services to business in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sacha Romanovich, 52, was named on The Queen’s Birthday Honours List which is usually published in June but was postponed to recognise the efforts of those who helped in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Mrs Romanovich has been named an Officer of the British Empire for supporting the financial wellbeing of those struggling for money by working to provide accessible, fair and affordable services.

She is described as a ‘field leader’ in financial inclusion and has championed the affordable credit sector.

Mrs Romanovich also led company Fair4All Finance’s work on their affordable credit scale up programme and Covid-19 resilience fund.

These programmes supported organisations that collectively lent around £100m in the last year and served 122,000 people experiencing vulnerable financial circumstances.

For the last five years, she has been co-chair of the Inclusive Economy Partnership (IEP) Advisory Board. The IEP has developed projects which have improved the lives of more than 50,000 people.

In 2018, while CEO of accounting firm Grant Thornton, the company was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for promoting opportunity through social mobility.

