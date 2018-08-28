Panto time with Puss in Boots at Colaton Raleigh

Princess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players Colaton Raleigh Players

Plenty of laughs and local references, along with music and mayhem, in this year’s production

Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players. Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players.

It’s panto season, and Colaton Raleigh Players are busy rehearsing for their annual offering of wholesome family fun, with elaborate costumes and a script littered with laughs and local references.

This year’s production, Puss in Boots, sees dashing hero Peter on a quest to claim his rightful inheritance, after his father’s will is stolen and falls into the hands of the wicked villain Gruesome.

The brute demands a dinner of innocent villagers to hand over to his master Crunchbones the Ogre, before he will hand the will back. Luckily Peter has panto magic on his side (as well as a talking cat) and, with the audience’s help, good will surely prevail...

With a reputation for a fun-packed, professional show and plenty of music and mayhem, the panto runs from Tuesday, February 19 to Saturday, February 23, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm, in Colaton Raleigh Village Hall. To book tickets (£5 for children, £8 for adults) contact mutteringstwo@hotmail.com or call 01395 567460.

Mother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players Mother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

EMMA COOLING

