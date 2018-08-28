Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Panto time with Puss in Boots at Colaton Raleigh

PUBLISHED: 08:24 23 January 2019

Princess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

Princess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

Colaton Raleigh Players

Plenty of laughs and local references, along with music and mayhem, in this year’s production

Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players.Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players.

It’s panto season, and Colaton Raleigh Players are busy rehearsing for their annual offering of wholesome family fun, with elaborate costumes and a script littered with laughs and local references.

This year’s production, Puss in Boots, sees dashing hero Peter on a quest to claim his rightful inheritance, after his father’s will is stolen and falls into the hands of the wicked villain Gruesome.

The brute demands a dinner of innocent villagers to hand over to his master Crunchbones the Ogre, before he will hand the will back. Luckily Peter has panto magic on his side (as well as a talking cat) and, with the audience’s help, good will surely prevail...

With a reputation for a fun-packed, professional show and plenty of music and mayhem, the panto runs from Tuesday, February 19 to Saturday, February 23, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm, in Colaton Raleigh Village Hall. To book tickets (£5 for children, £8 for adults) contact mutteringstwo@hotmail.com or call 01395 567460.

Mother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh PlayersMother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

EMMA COOLING

Princess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh PlayersPrincess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

Mother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh PlayersMother Goose (Doreen Kociuba) and Crunchbones the Ogre (Sheila Pink). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players.Freckles (Christopher Silverthorne) with the village children. Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues U16 girls crowned Futsal Devon champions

Action from the Brixington Blues U16 girls win over Plainmoor. Picture BBFC

Woodbury’s Creation Station named in top franchise list

Sarah Cressall, of Creation Station. Picture: Sarah Cressall.

Exmouth Coastwatch was third busiest in the country

Exmouth Coastwatch, based in Queen's Drive.

Panto time with Puss in Boots at Colaton Raleigh

Princess Miranda (Jessica Merrifield) Queen Fanny the Fifth (Sue Simpson) The Lord Chamberlain (Stephanie Turner) and Peter (Anya Hawtin). Picture: Colaton Raleigh Players

Tribute to Budleigh’s ‘greatly loved’ Sue who retires after 37-year career

Sue Newcomb, pictured with Budleigh Salterton Chamber oif Commerce president Alan Tilbury (left) and chairman Michael Hilliar (right). Picture: Jenny TIlbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists