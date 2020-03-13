Gallery

Pupils in Exmouth celebrate love of reading with day full of fun costumes

Beacon Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9520 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

World Book day is celebrated around the globe and children often get the chance to dress up to mark the occasion. We take a look back at the event.

Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9563 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9563 Picture: Terry Ife

World Book Day was celebrated recently and all over the country children got into the spirit by dressing as their favourite literary characters.

The Exmouth area was no exception, as youngsters dressed as everyone and everything from Harry Potter to The Cat in the Hat and even comic-book characters such as Batman and Spider-Man.

Adults joined in the fun too, with staff at the schools and at National Trust house A La Ronde also donning special clothes for the occasion.

A slightly different theme at Brixington Primary Academy (pages 18 and 19) saw youngsters invited to wear costumes representing a word. Children turned up in outfits summing up terms including transport, metamorphosis and calamitous.

Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9565 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9565 Picture: Terry Ife

World Book Day has been marked in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday in March since 1998.

Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9561 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe Primary School's World Book Day Ref exe 10 20TI 9561 Picture: Terry Ife

