Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

PUBLISHED: 14:50 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 04 February 2019

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service believes the fire was started deliberately.

The incident took place at a car park on Union Street. Picture: Google.

A fire in a public toilet in Exmouth was started deliberately, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were sent to the fire in public toilets at a car park in Union Street at around 3.15pm on Sunday, February 3.

The fire ‘in a toilet dispenser’ is believed to have been started deliberately.

One fire crew from Exmouth was sent to the incident and used jet hoses and a thermal imaging camera to make the small building safe and ensure the fire did not spread to any nearby properties.

