Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service
PUBLISHED: 14:50 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 04 February 2019
Archant
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service believes the fire was started deliberately.
The incident took place at a car park on Union Street. Picture: Google.
A fire in a public toilet in Exmouth was started deliberately, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters were sent to the fire in public toilets at a car park in Union Street at around 3.15pm on Sunday, February 3.
The fire ‘in a toilet dispenser’ is believed to have been started deliberately.
One fire crew from Exmouth was sent to the incident and used jet hoses and a thermal imaging camera to make the small building safe and ensure the fire did not spread to any nearby properties.
Comments have been disabled on this article.