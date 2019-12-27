Pub's skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden Archant

Customers and staff from a popular Exmouth pub have teamed up to take on a skydive challenge for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team from the Clinton Arms, in Maer Lane, dropped 15,000 feet out of an airplane to raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

The group consisted of customers Jane Wright, Matt Coates, Ian Evans, Joel Pearcey, Clive Tomkinson, Witney Wright and Trevor Kember as well as staff members Danny Newcombe and Sarah Eaton.

Their fundraising total was boosted by a Christmas bingo - attended by more than 150 people - which generated more than £1,200 on the night.

Landlord Dale Dearden told the Journal he and everyone at the Clinton Arms was 'committed' to supporting local charities and events.

Alongside his wife Sue, the couple took over the pub in May this year when it looked as if it might be closed for good following the departure of the previous leaseholders.