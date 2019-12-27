Advanced search

Pub's skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 December 2019

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Archant

Customers and staff from a popular Exmouth pub have teamed up to take on a skydive challenge for charity.

The team from the Clinton Arms, in Maer Lane, dropped 15,000 feet out of an airplane to raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

The group consisted of customers Jane Wright, Matt Coates, Ian Evans, Joel Pearcey, Clive Tomkinson, Witney Wright and Trevor Kember as well as staff members Danny Newcombe and Sarah Eaton.

Their fundraising total was boosted by a Christmas bingo - attended by more than 150 people - which generated more than £1,200 on the night.

Landlord Dale Dearden told the Journal he and everyone at the Clinton Arms was 'committed' to supporting local charities and events.

Alongside his wife Sue, the couple took over the pub in May this year when it looked as if it might be closed for good following the departure of the previous leaseholders.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Town’s last minute winner at Street leaves them closer to top spot after table-toppers suffer rare defeat

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town skipper nets in added time to seal thrilling win at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Withycombe festive match proves to be big hit for players and spectators

The teams at Raleigh Park for the annual festive match. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Exmouth Town seeking to end 2019 on a high at Street

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists