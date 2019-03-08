Advanced search

Walk-in sessions to support prostate cancer sufferers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 April 2019

The Budleigh Salterton Community Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub will officially open on Friday, May 4. Picture: Paul Strange.

The Budleigh Salterton Community Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub will officially open on Friday, May 4. Picture: Paul Strange.

The first session at the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub will take place on Tuesday, April 23, from 10am

A new initiative being launched at Budleigh Salterton's health and wellbeing hub aims to give prostate cancer sufferers a place to talk.

The Exmouth and District Prostate Support Group is set to hold two drop-in sessions at the hub this month to give sufferers a chance to discuss the disease and its effects.

The first session is on Tuesday, April 23.

Group chairman David Warner, who himself was diagnosed with the disease 15 years ago, said: “Particularly when you are first diagnosed, it is really scary – you think the world is coming to an end.

“People at that stage do need support and want information.”

In addition to the meetings – taking place between 10am and 11.30am - the group offers a series of talks and social events for patients and their families in an informal setting.

For more information about the Exmouth and District Prostate Support Group ring David Warner on 01395 445614.

