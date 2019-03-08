Advanced search

Budleigh care home under threat of closure

PUBLISHED: 10:44 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 17 September 2019

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton care home could be set to close raising concerns for the elderly and vulnerable residents who live there.

Talks have begun about the possible closure of Abbeyfield Shandford, in Station Road, which provides nursing and personal care for more than 20 people.

Abbeyfield, which owns the home, said no residents or staff will be expected to leave the home before January 2020, and talks about the closure are expected to go on until the end of November.

A spokesman for the company that despite doing its best to maintain the home, the building's size and design means it is unlikely to meet the 'high standards' residents and regulators expect.

Following a Care Quality Commission inspection in January 2019, the care home was rated 'good'.

An Abbeyfield spokesman said: "Having considered all options available to us, we have made the very difficult decision to open discussions with residents and colleagues about our proposal to close the home."

