Passion for the environment helped Exmouth fish and chip shop win eco-business award

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The owner of a town centre fish and chip shop has spoken of the 'amazing feeling' winning his second consecutive Exmouth Business Award gave him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8163 Picture: Terry Ife The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8163 Picture: Terry Ife

Proper Fish and Chip Company, in Exeter Road, was the first ever winner of the environmental impact award in 2019 having won the best small business prize in 2018.

The Exmouth Town Council-sponsored award recognises the work being done by independent businesses to reduce their single-use plastics and have a positive impact on the environment.

Daniel Hennesy, owner of Proper Fish and Chip Company, said he puts his success down to his staff who share his passion to making the business plastic free.

He said: "It was an amazing feeling to win an award last year at the business awards.

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8154 Picture: Terry Ife The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8154 Picture: Terry Ife

"It's great to meet so many other business owners and see so many people doing so well. We really are spoilt for choice in Exmouth for fantastic small businesses.

"Everybody is so friendly and you are immediately made to feel so welcome.

"We were so surprised to win.

"With such tough competition in our category it was a real shock when they called us out as the winner.

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8141 Picture: Terry Ife The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8141 Picture: Terry Ife

"Becoming a plastic free business didn't just happen, it took a lot of time and planning and all the staff had a hand in making it a reality."

This year, the awards ceremony returns to Ocean, in The Esplanade, having been held at Woodbury Park Hotel and Golf Club last year.

Mr Hennesy, who worked for a large fish and chip company before taking the 'leap of faith' to branch out on his own, wished all those nominated in the environmental impact category good luck.

He said: "The business awards generate a lot of talk in the town which is fantastic for business.

"We always have people comment on our trophies, which we display proudly on our counter.

"As far as advice for winning the environmental impact award - I would say it's a tough category.

"Lots of Exmouth businesses already take this very seriously so just showcase the actions you are taking and the difference it's making."