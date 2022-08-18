River Cottage HQ the venue for upcoming Project Food fundraiser

A charity dinner and auction for an Axminster-based food awareness charity is being hosted by the town's celebrity chef.

River Cottage founder Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall will host a dining experience for 60 guests on Thursday, September, 8, in aid of Project Food.

The event will raise vital funds for the charity, which supports people to gain access to nutritious food, improve their cooking skills and confidence in the kitchen and learn how to cook to help their mental and physical health.

Hugh will greet guests in the garden before joining everyone for dinner in his newly restored 17th century barn.

To end the evening, Hugh will host the popular annual auction. Supported by businesses, the event will boost funds for the charity. Lots will include afternoon tea in the River Cottage garden with Hugh himself, a skippered sail in a Sweden Yachts 45 from Plymouth and a delightful two-night stay in a Grade II listed holiday cottage in Lyme Regis.

Hugh, Project Food supporter and event host said: “Project Food is impressively flexible in the way they work with the community.

"It’s not just about teaching people how to cook, because sometimes people don’t have the energy to say ‘yes, I am ready to be taught’. Project Food takes the trouble to get to know the people that they are helping, listens to them, and gives them what they need. It’s a very nuanced way of working which enables them to create lasting change in families and in the wider community.”

River Cottage supports Project Food by providing talented chefs and staff to teach children’s cooking sessions during the school holidays.

Tiggy Parry, Project Food director said: “We are incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to hold such a unique dining experience which we hope will raise vital funds for Project Food’s work supporting families and people with mental health problems who struggle to feed themselves adequately.”

There are 60 tickets available for this event priced at £85 per person and are available to buy on the Project Food website - https://www.project-food.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/river-cottage-dinner/.

For more information on how to donate to Project Food, visit their website here - https://www.project-food.org.uk/



