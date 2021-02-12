News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Probus Club members to hear about the five Ark Royals in latest talk

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021   
Rear Admiral David Snelson

Rear Admiral David Snelson - Credit: Rear Admiral David Snelson

Budleigh Salterton Probus Club is continuing its programme of monthly meetings via Zoom. 

The next one will be on Thursday 18 February at 11.00am and the speaker Rear Admiral David Snelson will be talking on the subject of the history of the five Ark Royals. 

David had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy joining in 1969, serving on many ships, including the Fourth and Fifth Ark Royal’s, the latter of which he commanded. David was promoted to Rear Admiral in 2003 and was appointed Task Force Commander for the second Gulf War. 

On retirement from the Navy in 2006 David was Chief Harbour Master Port of London until 2011. 

The talk commences in Tudor times, when the First Ark Royal was the flagship of the fleet during the Spanish Armada and concludes in 2011, when the Fifth Ark Royal, an Invincible Class aircraft carrier was decommissioned. 

Guests are welcome to view the talk on Zoom and anyone interested should contact club chairman Peter Walker on 01395 445350. 

Logo Icon