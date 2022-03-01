NCI Exmouth watchkeepers attend royal visit of patron

Representatives of Exmouth NCI got a Royal seal of approval when they met Princess Anne.

Her Royal Highness met with NCI watchkeepers from around Devon, including Exmouth Station manager Ivor Jones and Watchkeeper Siobhan Dobbs.

The Princess Royal visited the lookout at Torbay and attended a reception at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club on February 4.

Watchkeepers were all introduced individually to HRH before she chatted to them as a group.

Alongside Exmouth, the other stations represented in the group were from Prawle Point, Teignmouth and Tor Point.

Her Royal Highness was received by the Deputy Lieutenant of Devon, Rear Admiral Chris Snow, who presented NCI Chairman Clive Pouncey, NCI Trustee Dr Chris Aps, and Chris Arkell, the Station Manager of NCI Torbay.

A plaque was unveiled to commemorate Princess Anne's visit. - Credit: Stuart Chapman and Alex Hamer

Exmouth watchkeeper Siobhan Dobbs said: "Being Royal Patron of NCI, HRH Princess Royal is extremely well informed of the work of NCI.

"However, it was nice to be able to acquaint her with the day to day activities of individual stations, such as Exmouth.

"We talked about the variety of water users, including kite surfers, wing borders etc that we watch out for as well as the many vessels that we log is a busy station.”

Exmouth station manager, Ivor Jones, added: "It was great to meet colleagues from other NCI Stations and a particular pleasure to again meet HRH The Princess Royal, our NCI Royal Patron, Before leaving Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit to NCI Torbay.”

The NCI is a charity and the NCI stations form a national volunteer service that keeps a visual watch for water users and people on and in the water and for those on the beach who may get into difficulties.

NCI Exmouth is one of 56 National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) lookout stations, working with HM Coastguard and the RNLI by keeping watch over the estuary and the beach as far as Orcombe Point 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

NCI Exmouth is part of the National Coastwatch Institution that celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. It was the UK’s second-busiest station in 2020. NCI Exmouth’s Queen’s Drive lookout is manned by 60 volunteer watchkeepers.