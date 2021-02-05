Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2021

Young people celebrating success at the Prince's Trust and YK Maxx and Homesense Awards in 2019 - Credit: Prince's Trust

Prince Charles’s charity is continuing to help turn big ideas into businesses.

The Prince’s Trust is composed of many branches with an accumulative aim to offer some form of guidance to young people to gain the skills and confidence to move forward in life.

One of these branches, is the Enterprise programme that enables 18-30 olds to turn a big idea into a business.

Over the years, this philanthropic cause has assisted more than 86,000 young people across the UK, to start their own business.

Scented soaps created by Emily Tulley who started the Otter Valley Soap Company - Credit: Emily Tulley

From April to December 2020, the charity supported 1,227 young people in Devon and Cornwall.

In the South West, The Prince's Trust has 56 business mentors who volunteer their time and commercial experience to help an entrepreneurial young person build the foundations for a business.

One of the volunteer business mentors in East Devon is a former marketing and advertising specialist Tony Mackness who, following his retirement, has put some of his experience to good use since he joined the Prince's Trust in 2005.

Tony said: "During my working career I was involved directly and indirectly in the recruitment of a large number of young people. The development of these young people was vital to their future and the growth of the company."

This combined business know-how and understanding of what makes young people tick, placed Tony in a good position to guide several start-ups over the past 15 years.

He has helped young people with businesses in tree surgery, landscape gardening, building services, baking, event planning, soap production, cycle repairs, and more.

One of his mentees set up a dog walking service in Exmouth which is proving successful.

Tony said: “From my experience, many young people see a gap in their locality for a new business and believe they can offer an enhanced service compared to existing suppliers.”

After contacting The Prince’s Trust, a young person will be invited to attend a local meeting with a representative from The Trust who will explain the type of support on offer.

If the prospective candidate is still keen to progress, he or she will be invited to a four-day workshop to meet like-minded people and learn about core business functions such as planning, marketing, sales, budgeting and taxation.

After the workshop, each young candidate is matched with a business mentor who will offer support to help plan and test ideas. There is also an opportunity to apply for funding from The Trust to test the market.

At the next stage, the young person presents their business plan to the Business Launch Group, whose job is to ensure the business is viable and sustainable. Approval from the group ensures access to mentor support for 24 months.

Across Devon and Cornwall, The Prince’s Trust team offers support to young people to build their confidence, start courses and work towards a career. As well as the Enterprise programme, the team based in Plymouth runs several life enhancement initiates for young people.

For more information visit https://www.princes-trust.org.uk/ or ring 0800 842842 or text the words ‘call me’ to 07983 385418