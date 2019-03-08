Beacon youngsters get artistic for town funeral home

Children from The Beacon Primary School at Palmers Funeralcare. Picture: Palmers Funeralcare Archant

Two lucky primary school pupil had their artwork framed as part of a project to decorate a town centre window.

Youngsters from Beacon Primary School were given the opportunity to create artwork with the theme of fathers, stepfathers and guardians.

The entries would be put in the window of Palmers Funeralcare, in Rolle Street, with the winning artwork being framed and presented back to the budding artist.

Pupils from the reception class went to Palmers where two winners - one being Sophie - were announced,

Adrienne Kamester, of Palmers, said: "We do quite a few things throughout the year with The Beacon as the children walk past every day and get so excited to see their work in the window.

"They then came up with the idea of faces with little captions on."

In the past, Palmers asked pupils from The Beacon to do a similar project for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.