Hundreds of new trees planted with help from primary school pupils

More than 400 new trees have been planted in Exmouth thanks to the help of primary school children.

Pupils from Brixington Academy, Littleham Primary School and Withycombe Raleigh Primary School have taken part in the latest round of tree planting.

The scheme has been led by Jane Habermehl, of Exmouth Tree Project, who worked with pupils and a team of eight ‘tree buddies’ under the supervision of East Devon Wildlife and East Devon Street Scene.

Year four pupils from Brixington planted a hedge on a raised bed within the school grounds and more than 200 trees on the Knappe Cross playing fields.

Pupils from Brixington Primary Academy gather to plant trees - Credit: Exmouth Tree Project

Pupils from years five and six at Littleham Primary School planted a double row boundary hedge of around 175 trees while Withycombe Raleigh pupils planted a double row of 100 trees.

The trees for Withycombe Raleigh school were donated by the Woodland Trust under their ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ initiative and by ‘Saving Devon’s Treescapes’ A lottery funded project to replace trees lost to Ash Dieback disease, managed by Devon Wildlife Trust.

Jane said: “The children enjoyed the exercise and understood the importance of planting the hedge to create a wildlife environment through which they could learn and enjoy appreciating wildlife from bugs, flowers and birds.

“The species planted included cherry, rowan, hawthorn, crab apple, hazel and willow. Eight Tree Buddies helped the pupils in their task and together they made a great team.”

This latest round of tree planting comes after Marpool, Littleham and Exeter Road primary schools all took part in tree planting in December 2021.

Jane said they are already preparing for tree planting in autumn 2022 with Exmouth Rotary Club and WI on board. Pupils from Withycombe Raleigh will be working with the WI to plant 100 trees in Phear Park to mark the group’s centenary.

Any other schools who would like to take part in tree planting should email rtjane56@hotmail.co.uk.