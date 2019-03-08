Explosive bubbles and setting teachers’ hands on fire at Otterton Primary School

The appliance of science drew gasps from children at Otterton Primary School during a special assembly.

Tim King (also known as Tectonic Tim), from Fizz Pop science, which provides workshops and after school clubs across the South West, took the children on a journey of discovery as they explored the world of bubbles.

Teacher Emma Cocker was on hand to help demonstrate that an innocent bubble can be explosive if filled with the right gas.

Mrs Cocker said: “Tim showed us some different experiments which the children all loved. They learnt new facts about bubbles whilst having the excitement of settling my hand on fire! The children all went away wanting to learn more.”

The show culminated in a grand finale which featured a huge chemical reaction in which gas combined with a solution to make a giant, foamy eruption.

Otterton Primary School is part of the Raleigh Federation along with Drakes, East Budleigh.