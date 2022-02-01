Primary school recognised for work supporting mental wellbeing

Woodbury Salterton Primary, the latest in the Jubilee with Pebblebed School Federation to earn the mental health award - Credit: Google Street View

Woodbury Salterton Primary School has received a national award for its work promoting good mental health for staff and pupils alike.

The four other schools run by the same federation have already earned the award, making it a full house for the executive headteacher of the group, Katie Gray.

The Schools Mental Health Award is given by the Carnegie School of Education in Leeds, which runs a national centre of excellence.

Last year Branscombe, Broadhembury and Farway Church of England primaries and Littleham Primary in Exmouth all received the award. Together they comprise the Jubilee with Pebblebed School Federation.

Mrs Gray said she was ‘delighted’ that all five schools have now been recognised.

She said: “Covid-19 has created serious challenges for us all but there have been real concerns about mental health issues amongst children following the lockdowns. We had already begun work on this area before Covid-19 struck but it certainly assisted us in helping the children and their families.

“Good mental health is obviously so important in itself but if children are feeling concerned then they can’t learn. If they are feeling good mentally, then they are able to take advantage of all the educational opportunities that we provide for them.”

Under the scheme each school evaluates its own performance in supporting its pupils and staff, and identifies areas where improvements are needed. Pupils are encouraged to plan their own activities to boost mental wellbeing.

One initiative was designed to tackle anxiety about climate change and plastic pollution. The children undertook a project to limit their use of soft plastics and recycle whenever possible.

Ruth Whiteside from the School of Education said Woodbury Salterton Primary ‘has worked tirelessly within the federation to support the promotion of strategies to ensure positive mental health and well-being for both children and adults alike’.

She said: “Across the schools, there has been a cohesive approach to developing the language of mental health so that it becomes part of everyday practice for both pupil and adult alike. Parents and carers felt able to talk openly and honestly with staff and close relationships allowed mutual support for all.”