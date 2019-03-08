Exmouth youngster 'in the mood' for Glenn Miller planting project

Pupils from Marpool Primary School have been planting a Glenn Miller-themed flower bed in Manor Gardens. Picture: Marion Drew Archant

This year it was the turn of Littleham and Marpool primary schools to take part in an annual flower planting in Exmouth.

It has been a long-standing tradition that town youngsters design and plant flower beds in Manor Gardens.

This year, pupils from Littleham and Marpool took up the challenge, set by East Devon District Council, with a theme of Glenn Miller and his music.

The children drew A4 posters using a set colour scheme and different shades of gold and green.

The final designs were judged by the parks departments of the council and a winner from each school was selected and the designs were adapted for the plants.

Marion Drew of Exmouth in Bloom said: "The children arrived and were exicted to get stuck into placing and planting the hundreds of plants.

"Helped by EDDC Streetscene and Exmouth in Bloom they soon had the beds finished and despite the rain they all afreed they had a wonderful morning."