School's Christmas fair kick-starts the festive season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019

The choir. Picture: Tash Morgan

The choir. Picture: Tash Morgan

Archant

Sidmouth Primary School kicked off the festive season with its Christmas fair at All Saints Church.

Volunteers serving up a festive feast. Picture: Tash MorganVolunteers serving up a festive feast. Picture: Tash Morgan

An array of attractions was on display at the event, organised by the school's PTFA, which aimed to raise funds and, at the same time, kick start the yuletide celebrations.

The fun-filled day raised £1,500 for the school, which will go towards improving facilities and resources at the school and enriching the education of children in Sidmouth.

Louise Dalton, chairman of the PTFA, thanked the organisers for all their hard work and All Saints Church for allowing the fair to be held there as well as parent helpers, teachers and pupils.

She also thanked the following businesses that supported the fair with their generous donations:

Christmas trees. Picture: Tash MorganChristmas trees. Picture: Tash Morgan

Mocha, The Cornish Bakery, Coombe Garden Centre, Fields, Costa, Blinis, Seaton Jurassic, Beauty Within, Kings Garden Centre, The Fort Café, Seaton Tramway, Pecorama, Sidmouth Bike Studios, Potburys, Rolys Fudge, Wildwood Escot, Waitrose, Otter Nurseries, Lidl, and Warburtons.

Enjoying a marshmallow snowman. Picture: Tash MorganEnjoying a marshmallow snowman. Picture: Tash Morgan

The after affects of a Christmas cake. Picture: Tash MorganThe after affects of a Christmas cake. Picture: Tash Morgan

Derek Hall, the candy floss master. Picture: Tash MorganDerek Hall, the candy floss master. Picture: Tash Morgan

Elf helpers at Sidmouth Primary School's Christmas fair. Picture: Tash MorganElf helpers at Sidmouth Primary School's Christmas fair. Picture: Tash Morgan

Winners of a Christmas hamper. Picture: Tash MorganWinners of a Christmas hamper. Picture: Tash Morgan

Head of teaching and learning Mrs Fegan giving the cupcake competition winner a prize. Picture: Tash MorganHead of teaching and learning Mrs Fegan giving the cupcake competition winner a prize. Picture: Tash Morgan

