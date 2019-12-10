School's Christmas fair kick-starts the festive season
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Primary School kicked off the festive season with its Christmas fair at All Saints Church.
An array of attractions was on display at the event, organised by the school's PTFA, which aimed to raise funds and, at the same time, kick start the yuletide celebrations.
The fun-filled day raised £1,500 for the school, which will go towards improving facilities and resources at the school and enriching the education of children in Sidmouth.
Louise Dalton, chairman of the PTFA, thanked the organisers for all their hard work and All Saints Church for allowing the fair to be held there as well as parent helpers, teachers and pupils.
She also thanked the following businesses that supported the fair with their generous donations:
Mocha, The Cornish Bakery, Coombe Garden Centre, Fields, Costa, Blinis, Seaton Jurassic, Beauty Within, Kings Garden Centre, The Fort Café, Seaton Tramway, Pecorama, Sidmouth Bike Studios, Potburys, Rolys Fudge, Wildwood Escot, Waitrose, Otter Nurseries, Lidl, and Warburtons.
Comments have been disabled on this article.