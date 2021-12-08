Children from St Peter's C of E Primary School, Budleigh Salterton, singing at Exeter Cathedral - Credit: St Peter's Primary School

Children from three primary school choirs in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton had the ‘amazing experience’ of singing with the trained choristers at Exeter Cathedral last month.

Pupils from The Beacon, Withycombe Raleigh and Budleigh’s St Peter’s primary schools took part in the ‘chorister outreach performance’ at the cathedral on Tuesday, November 23. This is part of an initiative to give children across Devon the chance to sing at Exeter Cathedral.

Before the event, Andrew Downton from Exeter Cathedral School visited the primaries with a group of Year 7 choristers for rehearsals. He then led the concert at the cathedral, which included a gospel medley and some contemporary songs.

St Peter’s school administrator Nadine Ebsworth said: “It was an amazing experience in a wonderful setting. The children were awesome and they are an absolute asset to our school. They all sang beautifully.

“A fantastic day was had by all involved, leaving a long-lasting memory of a most positive musical enriching experience.”