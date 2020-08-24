Pride and bisexual flags to be flown outside EDDC offices

Luke Jeffrey, district councillor with a pride flag behind him. Picture: Daniel Clark Archant

The Pride and bisexual flags will be flown outside East Devon District Council’s office to coincide with Pride month every June and Bisexual Visibility Day on September 23.

At a full council meeting on Thursday (August 20), councillors almost unanimously voted to back the two motions that had been put forward by Cllr Luke Jeffery and seconded by Cllr Joe Whibley.

The rainbow Pride Flag will be flown during Pride Month and on the same day as any pride events which take place within the district.

The Bisexual flag will also be flown outside of Blackdown house, in Honiton, on Bisexual Visibility Day in September.

Cllr Jeffery said he was concerned that the number of hate crimes against people in Devon and Cornwall on the basis of their sexual orientation rose by 9.6 per cent and against transgender people, hate crimes rose by 26.5 per cent in 2018-19.

He added: “No-one should have to experience hate or have their validity of their existence questioned, which is something many LGBT+ people will have experience of.

“The council can show solidarity with the LGBT+ community and we can make a public statement of support for the community and it would mean a great deal as a gesture.

“It is important that East Devon shows solidarity with its LGBT+ community who make up such an important part of our community.”

Cllr Whibley, supporting the motion, added: “I was saddened to learn that flying the Pride Flag was not done as a matter of course.

“It gives hope to people that they are not alone, isolated, or without support.

“People may say if we do this, then we have to do it for all the other minority groups, so I say, let’s do that, as that’s a great idea.”

Cllr Paul Millar added that this was vital to be supported as discrimination against the LGBT+ communities still exists today.

Leader of the council, Cllr Paul Arnott, added that he was delighted to be backing the motions and that he will be there when the flag goes up outside Blackdown House, while Cllr Andrew Moulding, leader of the Conservative group, added that his group would be supporting the two motions.