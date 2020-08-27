Preloved clothes sale to raise funds for Centre Stage

Centre Stage perform at the Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5400. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A sale of preloved clothes collected during lockdown is set to raise funds for an Exmouth youth drama club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Responding to a plea from Exmouth Centre Stage for donations to keep the club going, a group of supporters gathered unwanted clothes in a bid to raise funds.

Those clothes will now be sold at an event being held at Exmouth Football Club on Saturday, September 6.

Bradley the Busker will make an appearance at the event which happens between 2pm and 4pm.

Social distancing rules will apply and the bar will be open.

Speaking in July, Centre Stage president Mark Worsley said: “Everything has stopped this year following Government guidance.

“We are very conscious that we are all in the same predicament, and sadly we see businesses folding and individuals struggling to continue.

“It is the same for this company, our lack of income is now taking its toll.”

To donate, visit Centre Stage’s Gofundme page