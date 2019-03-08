Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All Saints manager Helena celebrates 10 years in charge

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 25 March 2019

Helena Meineck (third from the right) celebrating 10 years as manager of All Saints Pre-School in Exmouth. Picture: All Saints Pre-School

Helena Meineck (third from the right) celebrating 10 years as manager of All Saints Pre-School in Exmouth. Picture: All Saints Pre-School

Archant

Helena Meineck has been at All Saints Pre-School, Exmouth, since March 2009

A pre-school manager celebrating her 10th anniversary says she is still ‘fascinated’ with how youngsters look at life.

Helena Meineck, 59, marked the occasion surrounded by her colleagues from All Saints Pre School, in Exeter Road.

She said she has no intention of stopping now and hopes to be at All Saints’ for another 10 years.

‘These 10 years have flown by and I feel truly honoured to have been able to care for and teach so many wonderful children and to work with a group of truly dedicated and professional staff,” said Helena.

“I would like to take this opportunity to send out a massive thank you to the people of Exmouth who continue to support us with their kindness and generosity.”

Helena, a qualified teacher, became interested in early years education after she became a mother at the age of 43.

In March 2009 she started at All Saints, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, as a part-time foundation level practitioner before becoming manager later that year.

Helena said: “I was already working in early years but wasn’t a manager. I was working in another nursery.

“The reason I got involved with children was because I became a mummy at a late age – I had my son when I was 43.

“It changed my whole perspective of life and I was so fascinated with how my son was seeing the world.

“I am still fascinated with how they look at life which is very different to how adults look at life.

“I am a trained teacher but I prefer to work with young children.”

She counts the transformation of a ‘toy-dumping area’ into a secret garden for the children and the continued relationships with her staff and the wider community as her greatest achievement in the last decade.

Helena said: “The pre-school is completely different and we work very differently with the children.

“The secret garden was a dumping ground for toys and now it’s a fixed area for the children.

“The biggest achievement is creating this secret garden as a physical environment for children.”

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan gets community backing at referendum

ballot voting vote box politics choice election

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Do you have hidden toy treasures hiding in your loft?

Carded wrestling figures can fetch a high price. Picture: Getty Images

Boasting Exmouth drug dealer is jailed

Ben Hellicker, aged 20, of Green Close, Exmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and offering to supply cocaine, and was jailed for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan gets community backing at referendum

ballot voting vote box politics choice election

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Police have concerns for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl

Picture: Mark Atherton

All Saints manager Helena celebrates 10 years in charge

Helena Meineck (third from the right) celebrating 10 years as manager of All Saints Pre-School in Exmouth. Picture: All Saints Pre-School

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Exmouth Town sign-off home league campaign with victory over Sticker

Jordan Harris scores Exmouth Towns third goal in the 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists