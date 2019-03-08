All Saints manager Helena celebrates 10 years in charge

Helena Meineck has been at All Saints Pre-School, Exmouth, since March 2009

A pre-school manager celebrating her 10th anniversary says she is still ‘fascinated’ with how youngsters look at life.

Helena Meineck, 59, marked the occasion surrounded by her colleagues from All Saints Pre School, in Exeter Road.

She said she has no intention of stopping now and hopes to be at All Saints’ for another 10 years.

‘These 10 years have flown by and I feel truly honoured to have been able to care for and teach so many wonderful children and to work with a group of truly dedicated and professional staff,” said Helena.

“I would like to take this opportunity to send out a massive thank you to the people of Exmouth who continue to support us with their kindness and generosity.”

Helena, a qualified teacher, became interested in early years education after she became a mother at the age of 43.

In March 2009 she started at All Saints, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, as a part-time foundation level practitioner before becoming manager later that year.

Helena said: “I was already working in early years but wasn’t a manager. I was working in another nursery.

“The reason I got involved with children was because I became a mummy at a late age – I had my son when I was 43.

“It changed my whole perspective of life and I was so fascinated with how my son was seeing the world.

“I am still fascinated with how they look at life which is very different to how adults look at life.

“I am a trained teacher but I prefer to work with young children.”

She counts the transformation of a ‘toy-dumping area’ into a secret garden for the children and the continued relationships with her staff and the wider community as her greatest achievement in the last decade.

Helena said: “The pre-school is completely different and we work very differently with the children.

“The secret garden was a dumping ground for toys and now it’s a fixed area for the children.

“The biggest achievement is creating this secret garden as a physical environment for children.”