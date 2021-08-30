Published: 7:45 AM August 30, 2021

Police have praised the two victims of former Exmouth mayor John Humphreys after he was jailed for 21 years.

The officer who led the inquiry into Humphreys' historic abuse of the boys 20 and 30 years ago said the verdict and sentence showed that nobody was above the law.

Police Sergeant Angela Galasso said: “This has been a long and protracted investigation involving historic sexual offences that occurred more than 30 years ago during the early and late 1990s.

“The sentencing shows that nobody is above the law, regardless of their standing in the community.

“I can only thank the complainants in this case for their tenacity, patience and the trust that they have continued to place in myself and colleagues investigating these matters.

“Both victims have voiced separately that they feared they would never be believed or that their complaints would be taken seriously.

“I sincerely hope that this guilty verdict will now provide this validation and allow them to feel that they can move on with their lives.”

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force takes offences such as these very seriously and encourages any victims to come forward.

Anyone who may have been affected by anything raised in this article can contact police in their local area by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101.

The freephone NSPCC helpline 0808 800 5000 is available for anyone to report or seek advice about non-recent abuse. Calls can be made anonymously.

After Humphreys was sentenced to 21 years, East Devon District Council Chair Councillor Ian Thomas issued this statement: “Firstly, and most importantly, I should like to extend my sympathy and that of the council, to the two victims and their families.

"A large part of their lives has been dominated by unimaginable experiences as children. I hope that the conviction and sentence handed down may offer some level of closure.

"John Humphreys has been found guilty of ten charges relating to the sexual assault of two young boys between 1990 and 2001. The 21-year jail sentence and addition to the sex offenders’ list for life, reflect the gravity of his crimes.

"In 2019, an Extraordinary General Meeting of East Devon District Council awarded the position of Honorary Alderman to Mr Humphreys. The position was established under the Local Government Act 1972 and is awarded in recognition of valued service to the community represented and the council.

"In view of Mr Humphreys' conviction and offences, I do not believe he is a fit person to hold this honour.

"I will therefore be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting at 6pm on Tuesday 7 September with the sole recommendation being that the honour is withdrawn forthwith.

"This will be the first time any such step will have been taken and recognises the gravity of his crimes.”