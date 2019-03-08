Power plant plans for land on outskirts of Exmouth

Plans have been submitted for a new power plant on land in Woodbury. Picture Google/Getty Images Archant

A planning application has been submitted to provide 20 self-contained generators on land south of Woodbury Business Park

A new power plant could be built on the outskirts of Exmouth, new plans have revealed.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of Plutus Energy Group for 20 self-contained natural gas engine-driven electricity generators on land South of Woodbury Business Park.

The application has already drawn two objections with one saying it contravenes both the National Planning Policy Framework and the other calling it 'totally inappropriate' for this part of East Devon.

However, East Devon District Council's environmental health department has said the power plant would have a 'low impact' on the nearest residential properties.

Woodbury Parish Council is set to be consulted and the deadline for consultation is Friday, May 10.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.