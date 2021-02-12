News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Power cut in Exmouth affecting 146 properties

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 11:40 AM February 12, 2021   
A power cut in Exmouth town centre is affecting 146 properties according to Western Power Distribution (WPD).

The outage is affecting homes and businesses in the town centre and St Andrew's Road are in what WPD is describing as a 'low voltage incident'.

The postcodes affected are: EX8 1AZ, EX8 1AR, EX8 1AP, EX8 1AQ, EX8 1NT, EX8 1AH, EX8 1NY, EX8 1DL, EX8 1FA, EX8 1AX, EX8 1BL, EX8 1AS, EX8 1NX, EX8 1NN and EX8 1NP

WPD said the power should be restored by 1pm on Friday (February 12).

