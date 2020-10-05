International three-star award for East Devon-brewed beer
PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 October 2020
Archant
An East Devon brewery has gain national recognition after claiming an award for one of its beers.
Woodbury Salterton-based Powderkeg Brewery’s ‘Speak Easy’ session pale ale was given three stars by Great Taste Awards 2020 judges.
One judge said it had a ‘tropical nose’ and was ‘fruity and zesty’ on the palette.
Another judge added: “The light golden colour and marvellous clarity beckon you on, as does the gentle grapefruit nose, which is nicely in control.”
Responding to the award win, Powderkeg founder Jess Magill said: “The PK philosophy has always been to carve our own path.
“We have always been confident in our ability to make interesting and original beer, and, as such, we have never felt the need to jump on bandwagons or be the next big thing.
“These awards are a great recognition that our unique session style makes not only for great drinking here in Devon, but also stands out as exceptional on the national stage.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.