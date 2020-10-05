Advanced search

International three-star award for East Devon-brewed beer

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 October 2020

Dan Paulson, Jack Rennie, John Magill and Jess Magill. Picture: Matt Austin

Dan Paulson, Jack Rennie, John Magill and Jess Magill. Picture: Matt Austin

Archant

An East Devon brewery has gain national recognition after claiming an award for one of its beers.

John Magill, head brewer at Powderkeg. Picture: Matt AustinJohn Magill, head brewer at Powderkeg. Picture: Matt Austin

Woodbury Salterton-based Powderkeg Brewery’s ‘Speak Easy’ session pale ale was given three stars by Great Taste Awards 2020 judges.

One judge said it had a ‘tropical nose’ and was ‘fruity and zesty’ on the palette.

Another judge added: “The light golden colour and marvellous clarity beckon you on, as does the gentle grapefruit nose, which is nicely in control.”

Responding to the award win, Powderkeg founder Jess Magill said: “The PK philosophy has always been to carve our own path.

Powderkeg's award-winning beer. Picture: Matt AustinPowderkeg's award-winning beer. Picture: Matt Austin

“We have always been confident in our ability to make interesting and original beer, and, as such, we have never felt the need to jump on bandwagons or be the next big thing.

“These awards are a great recognition that our unique session style makes not only for great drinking here in Devon, but also stands out as exceptional on the national stage.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Phear Park bowlers bring an end to a ‘season with a difference’ and hope it’s also ‘adios Mr Fox!

Key Beresford (left) and the winners of the various trophies at Phear Park line up for a socially distanced photograph. Picture; PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Town U16s serve up power show against Honiton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Under-16s net opening day success thanks to Bowyer goal

International three-star award for East Devon-brewed beer

Dan Paulson, Jack Rennie, John Magill and Jess Magill. Picture: Matt Austin

Former Exmouth charity executive wins £26k in employment tribunal

Exmouth Age Concern's Gill Smith. Ref exe 04 19TI 8696. Picture: Terry Ife