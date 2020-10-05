International three-star award for East Devon-brewed beer

Dan Paulson, Jack Rennie, John Magill and Jess Magill. Picture: Matt Austin Archant

An East Devon brewery has gain national recognition after claiming an award for one of its beers.

John Magill, head brewer at Powderkeg. Picture: Matt Austin John Magill, head brewer at Powderkeg. Picture: Matt Austin

Woodbury Salterton-based Powderkeg Brewery’s ‘Speak Easy’ session pale ale was given three stars by Great Taste Awards 2020 judges.

One judge said it had a ‘tropical nose’ and was ‘fruity and zesty’ on the palette.

Another judge added: “The light golden colour and marvellous clarity beckon you on, as does the gentle grapefruit nose, which is nicely in control.”

Responding to the award win, Powderkeg founder Jess Magill said: “The PK philosophy has always been to carve our own path.

Powderkeg's award-winning beer. Picture: Matt Austin Powderkeg's award-winning beer. Picture: Matt Austin

“We have always been confident in our ability to make interesting and original beer, and, as such, we have never felt the need to jump on bandwagons or be the next big thing.

“These awards are a great recognition that our unique session style makes not only for great drinking here in Devon, but also stands out as exceptional on the national stage.”