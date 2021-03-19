News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Town centre pub looking forward to welcoming back customers to its beer garden

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 3:00 PM March 19, 2021   
The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

A popular town centre pub is set to re-open its beer garden from Monday, April 12, under the current plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions. 

The Powder Monkey, in The Parade, will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday). 

The Wetherspoons pub will offer a slightly reduced menu and will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week. 

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app. 

The pub will not be operating a booking system. 

Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet. 

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available. 

Pub manager Rachel Durley said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back after a long time away.” 

Exmouth News

