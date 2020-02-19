Advanced search

Postcode Lottery funding boost for Knowle Village play park

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

An artist's impression of how the newly-refurbished Knowle Village Hall play park could look. Picture: Wicksteed

The guardians of Knowle Village Hall are 'jumping for joy' after securing a funding boost.

A £13,500 grant from the Postcode Local Trust will allow the village hall committee, supported by Clinton Devon Estates, to complete its refurbishment of the play area.

The committee began fundraising for the project nearly 12 months ago and have to date received money from a host of charitable trusts and organisations including the Norman Family Trust and Budleigh Salterton Lions Club as well as the district and county councils.

Committee vice chairman Matt Healey said: "It has been an exciting and rewarding experience working with so many organisations and local people to push this project forward for the benefit of local children.

"I'd like to say thank you to players of People's Postcode Lottery for helping fund this project, which is extremely valuable to the local community."

