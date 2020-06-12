Advanced search

Thanks to Exmouth post office for community larder contribution

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 June 2020

Staff at Rivermead Post Office with donations for Exmouth Community Larder. Picture: Anthony Bernard

Archant

The donations made through an Exmouth post office to help feed the isolated and vulnerable have been welcomed.

Rivermead Post Office’s collection point is one of many food drop-off stations across Exmouth for the town’s community larder.

Between 20 and 24 packets of rice, pasta and cereal are typically donated via the post office but community larder coordinator Anthony Bernard said: “It mounts up.”

He added: “The Larder supplied 470 people in May - the customers of Rivermead Post Office may only contribute five per cent, but they added to the generosity of so many people all over Exmouth and surrounds - it keeps food flowing.”

READ MORE: Lord Lieutenant recognises Exmouth Community Larder’s ‘positive impact’

There are several collection points across Exmouth, including Tesco and Co-op in the town centre, and cash donations are also ‘very welcome’.

The Exmouth Community Larder, based in Sheppard’s Row, is open to people who do not have an address to deliver to between 1.30pm and 3pm on Mondays and Fridays.

For more information, visit www.exmouthlarder.co.uk or email info@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Alternatively, ring 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.

