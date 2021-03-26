Exmouth's only nightclub Popworld not reopening

Published: 11:30 AM March 26, 2021

Exmouth's only remaining nightclub Popworld will not be reopening its doors.

Operator Stonegate group has confirmed that the lease on the buildking, in The Parade, has expired and won't be renewed.

It means Exmouth is now left without a nightclub.

Popwowrld opened in the building formerly home to the Fever Boutique and Kukui Bar, which had been operating at the venue for four year, in the summer of 2019.

This came after the company which owned the Fever Boutique venues was taken over by Stonegate Group.

A spokesman for Stonegate Group said: "We can confirm that our lease at Popworld in Exmouth has come to an end, so unfortunately, it will not reopen after lockdown."