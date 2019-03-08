Advanced search

How common is the royal baby name Archie in East Devon?

PUBLISHED: 17:19 09 May 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing baby Archie to the world. Picture: Radar

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing baby Archie to the world. Picture: Radar

Archant

The newest edition to the Royal family has been a popular topic of conversation since his birth earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced baby Archie to the world on Wednesday, and no doubt his name will be gaining in popularity around the world.

But it seems parents in East Devon are already ahead of the curve.

Archie was the area's 12th most popular baby name in 2017, according to the Office of National Statistics.

There were seven little Archies born to mothers from East Devon during the year, the last period with available data.

Across England and Wales, 2,790 Archies were born, making it the 18th most popular name across the two countries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Instagram account revealed the news on Wednesday: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

The duke and duchess's son arrived on Monday, May 6 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

As is the custom for royal babies, Harry and Meghan will have shared news of their choice with the monarch before releasing it to the public.

Harry said, when announcing the birth, that the baby's late arrival had given them longer to decide on a name.

Archie is a name of German origin and means 'genuine', 'bold' and 'brave'.

Short for Archibald, it is now given as a name in its own right.

Among the bookmakers' favourites before the name was announced were Alexander, Arthur, Albert, as well as James and Philip, while Spencer was a late favourite, but Archie was a surprise choice.

The most popular boys name in East Devon was Harry. The most popular girls name, meanwhile, was Sophie.

