Popular Brixington fair nets more than £4,000

PUBLISHED: 17:11 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 20 June 2019

Brixington Fair. Picture: Charlotte Stubbings

More than £4,000 has been raised from a popular summer fair held at Brixington Primary Academy.

Organisers of the event have thanked a slew of businesses for donating towards the event - including Adams Auto Ltd, the team at FSC Muay Thai Exmouth and Exeter and the Dani Annes School of Dancing.

Charlotte Stubbings, of the school's Parent and Teacher Association, said: "At the fair people were able to see what they do as well as get information on the classes.

"We have had great feedback from the stall hoders including Creation Station, Little Wild Warriors, Exmouth Plastic Fantastic Lego and Little Pearls Boutique."

The fair, which offered a raffle, games, barbecue and a host of stalls, raised £4,141.66.

This total was helped by match funding from banks Halifax and Lloyds.

