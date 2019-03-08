Business award win six months after launch gave Poppy's Paws encouragement

Lance Vernon and Shirley Hunt of Poppy's Paws with their Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 15 19TI 2197. Picture: Terry ife Archant

Poppy’s Paws won the Exmouth Business Award for the best new business

Winning a business award just six months gave Poppy's Paws encouragement they were going in the right direction.

The Rolle Street pet shop was recognised as the best new firm of 2018 at the Exmouth Business Awards.

Lance Vernon, who runs Poppy's Paws, says winning last year has helped them become a 'one-stop shop' for pet products.

He said: “To win this award meant a great deal as we had only been open for six months upon winning, so this award gave us huge encouragement going forward.

“Winning this award gave us a huge boost with a significant growth on sales.

“From day one we have strived to make this a one stop shop where we can cater for all your animals needs along with free nutritional advice amongst other services.

“This is something we pride ourselves in every day along side doing our upmost to meet all our customers needs to the best of our ability.”

Lance has worked within the pet trade for a number of years as a dog nutritionist and felt there was space in Exmouth for a shop that could offer the services they do.

The idea for starting the business came in 2013 but Lance couldn't find the right shop space to meet the needs of the business.

That was until November 2017, when the opportunity to open Poppy's Paws – named after a family pet - in Rolle Street.

Poppy's Paws is stocked with products specifically chosen to help keep pets healthy.

The award for best new business was previously won by I.Nova, Bar Fever and Extra Hands.

So, what advise has Lance got for businesses thinking of entering?

“Try and make yourself stand out from the rest and to give yourself your own unique selling point,” said Lance.

The deadline for nomination for this year's awards is this Friday (April 19), at 6pm. A shortlist will be published on Thursday, April 25. The Exmouth Business Awards will take place at Woodbury Park with East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire presenting.

Form can be found on the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce website.